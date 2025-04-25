Full details of Browns NFL Draft trade with Jaguars that netted massive pick haul

The Cleveland Browns traded their No. 2 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars to kick off their 2025 NFL draft. It was a move that wasn't really telegraphed or reported on prior to the night before the draft, and on draft day, the rumor was steaming hot. And, it finally took place.

While it should be to the chagrin of Browns fans, it seems like the team may have actually done this trade in order to truly enter an unofficial rebuild of sorts. They became in control of yet another valuable pick (No. 5), and they had an additional valuable pick with the Jaguars' second rounder and fourth rounder in this year's draft.

With that fifth overall pick, the Browns landed Mason Graham out of Michigan. He shores up their defensive line nicely and adds help to a line with several pending 2026 free agents and a line with a newly extended Myles Garrett. He'll have some amazing help in Graham, and he'll likely be more than ready to help Graham develop as a pass rusher in the league.

That all said, let's break down the trade.

Full details of Browns trade with Jaguars

Browns receive:

2025 first round pick (Mason Graham)

2025 second round pick (36th overall)

2025 fourth round pick (126th overall)

2026 first round pick

Jaguars receive:

2025 first round pick (Travis Hunter)

2025 fourth round pick (104th overall)

2025 sixth round pick (200th overall)

The Browns really gained a major draft arsenal in this trade, and it's all before Hunter has even taken a snap in the NFL. That's not to say he won't work out - he absolutely will, and there's a great chance that he'll make the Browns regret this trade if they don't play their draft cards right from here on out - but, it's important for Cleveland to be realistic about their chances of being able to utilize his skills completely in 2025.

With no starting quarterback and their only two on the roster who are average at best, it would've been hard to see a world where Hunter would have succeeded. Now, he has a shot to not just be great with Jacksonville, but likely help salvage Trevor Lawrence's career.

On the flip side, Cleveland has Jacksonville's future first round pick in addition to a very valuable additional second round pick in this year's draft. The Browns are going to be on the board at 33rd and 36th overall on Day 2.

