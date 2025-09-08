Giants are paying $12 million to learn what Browns already knew

The Browns used a fourth-round pick on offensive tackle James Hudson in 2021, and he served as a swing tackle over his duration with the team, stepping in for an injured starter on numerous occasions. After Hudson performed at a consistently below-average during his time in Cleveland, the Browns allowed him to walk in free agency this past offseason.

Hudson ended up signing with the Giants on a two-year, $12 million contract, and drew the start at left tackle in Week 1 for New York.

James Hudson struggles in Giants' debut as starting LT

Per PFF, Hudson posted an overall 55 grade on 68 snaps, including a 58.3 run block grade and a 47.2 pass block grade. The Cincinnati alum allowed six pressures and two quarterback hits on his 51 pass blocking snaps. Washington's pass rush had a solid day, but they aren't expected to be one of the league's most dominant units.

Playing out the entirety of a rookie contract was a win for both the player and the franchise, but Hudson didn't appear to be more than a swing tackle in his first four years. It's a valuable role to fill, but he didn't seem like someone a franchise should want to pencil in and forget at one of the game's most important positions.

It's not like Cleveland saw much better at offensive tackle in their season opener, however, as Dawand Jones struggled at times and Jack Conklin left the game early with an eye issue. Offensive tackle seems to be a problematic position in Cleveland yet again, but Hudson wasn't going to do much to improve that issue anyway.

The good news for the Giants is that Andrew Thomas, their former All-Pro left tackle, is expected back at some point soon, so Hudson isn't going to fill more than a swing tackle role. However, Week 1 was more evidence that the Browns didn't need to go out of their way and spend $12 million on Hudson when they could add veteran Cornelius Lucas for $2 million.

