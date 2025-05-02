Hall of Fame QB couldn’t resist throwing shade at Shedeur Sanders

If you ask a majority of NFL fans their thoughts on Colorado quarterback - and now Cleveland Browns quarterback - Shedeur Sanders, you're likely to hear some pretty heavy takes.

"Sanders isn't humble."

"He's the byproduct of NFL nepotism."

"He's never going to stick in the league, because he's never had to compete for the starting role."

"He actually isn't that good."

Sanders' perceived slide in the NFL Draft was just that, though: a perception shared by media who had clearly refused to buy in to what several organizations and coaches had already expressed in pre-draft interviews. They did not think Sanders was a Day 1 talent, and after Day 1, it all comes down to fit. Clearly, he did not fit with many teams, and the slide continued to the Browns on Day 3.

Well, not everyone has bought into the idea that Sanders simply wasn't a talent to behold with a Day 1 or 2 pick. And, that includes Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who told Kay Adams on her show "Up and Adams" that Sanders has to stop carrying himself as a cornerback and start doing so as a quarterback.

Moon says Sanders has to be humble like a QB moving forward

In his interview with Adams, Moon said of Sanders that his braggadocios nature is more befitting of a cornerback in the league, and not at all that of a quarterback - something, Moon explained, Sanders should look to change before he begins training camp.

"You can't act like a cornerback when you're playing quarterback. Quarterback is a humble position. You've got to be respectful... that's what he has to understand."

Warren Moon's advice to Shedeur Sanders:



"You can't act like a cornerback when you're playing quarterback. Quarterback is a humble position. You've got to be respectful... that's what he has to understand."@heykayadams | @WMoon1 pic.twitter.com/1Kmnj6RoAO — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 2, 2025

Moon added that Sanders has a great opportunity to move on from his reportedly bad pre-draft interviews by winning the starting job.

"Joe Flacco's in his fourties, we don't know what he has. Dillon [Gabriel], the kid from Oregon, he's a rookie. None of those guys have done anything in the league so far. The job is wide open. He just has to put his head to the grindstone and get after it. It's all in front of him."

Sanders has a golden opportunity to shock the world and win the starting job for Cleveland, that much is true on Moon's part. We'll see how the competition ends up shaking out, but one thing is for sure: the Browns hitting on one of Sanders or Gabriel would help them immensely to begin a supercharged version of a rebuild.

