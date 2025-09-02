Here's a look at the six Browns undrafted rookies set to debut in Week 1

Los Angeles Chargers OTA Offseason Workout | Ric Tapia/GettyImages

RB Raheim Sanders

Raheim Sanders measured in a 6'0" and 217 lbs at the Combine, where he ran a 4.46 40-yard dash. That speed coupled with a solid collegiate resume had the former South Carolina Gamecock projected to be a fifth or sixth-round pick. He ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after the NFL Draft, but he didn't crack the initial 53-man roster in L.A.

Ultimately, he finished his time at South Carolina with 581 carries, 3,111 yards, and 28 TDs. He was also a weapon in the pass game racking up 76 receptions, 771 yards, and five touchdowns. He turned in a decent preseason, posting 28 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns, as well as five receptions for 29 yards.

The Browns were in desperate need of tailback depth due to the unresolved nature of the Quinshon Judkins situation. Currently, Sanders is the third back on the Browns' depth chart, slotting in behind Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson.