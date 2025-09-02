Here's a look at the six Browns undrafted rookies set to debut in Week 1

LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025 | Perry Knotts/GettyImages

Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (EMA) is a prospect cut from the same kind of cloth as Adin Huntington. An undersized linebacker (5'11", 227 lbs), he had great production between Oregon State and USC. As a Beaver and Trojan, EMA totaled 254 tackles, 19 tackles-for-loss, 7.0 sacks, and five interceptions.

Mascarenas-Arnold initially seemed like a long shot to make the roster, particularly with veterans Jordan Hicks, Devin Bush, Jerome Baker, Mohamoud Diabate, Winston Reid, and Nathaniel Watson ahead of him on the depth chart - fellow rookie Carson Schwesinger a second-round pick, notwithstanding.

The war of attrition took its course: Hicks retired, Bush got into legal trouble, Watson suffered a season-ending injury, and Reid himself suffered an injury and was placed on injured reserve (IR) with a designation to return. EMA took advantage of his preseason reps, logging 17 tackles and three tackles-for-loss, and earned a spot on the initial 53-man roster. Expect to see him active and engaged on special teams when Week 1 rolls around.