Here's a look at the six Browns undrafted rookies set to debut in Week 1

S Donovan McMillon

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025 | Perry Knotts/GettyImages

Last but not least is Donovan McMillon, a safety who split his four-year college career between Florida and Pittsburgh. McMillon joined the franchise and had competition to gain a role on the roster, but it was evident from the start that the Browns needed some new special-teams standouts to replace the departed D'Anthony Bell and Tony Brown II.

Enter McMillon. His scouting report reads like a prototypical special teams menace:

"Good size and testing numbers but inconsistent instincts and execution. While McMillon looks the part, he’s rarely in sync with routes and the quarterback in coverage. He will need better consistency as a run stopper and tackler in the open field, too. His best chance is to make his way up from a practice squad and find a starring role on special teams." Lance Zierlein

McMillon's college career saw him total 250 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, one interception, and nine passes defensed. While he still has room to grow to become a full-time contributor, he is the kind of player that is worth an investment and evidently the Browns' brass agreed. McMillon also stood out in the preseason, racking up 11 tackles and two passes defensed.

Currently, the Browns carry five safeties. Other than McMillon, they have incumbents Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman, flanked by established veterans Rayshawn Jenkins and Damontae Kazee. The onus is on McMillon to soak up as much information as he can from these mentors, if he wants to achieve the kind of career they've had.

More Browns news and analysis