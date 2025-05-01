How Browns are repeating history in NFL after trading No. 2 overall pick

That brings us to the very next year, 2017, where the 49ers in their first draft under the new regime of John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan, seemingly hoodwinked the Bears into a silly deal that involved moving just one spot. The 49ers appear to have convinced the Bears front office at the time that another team had an eye on QB Mitchell Trubisky, and coaxed a little bit of draft capital out of the endeavor.

Ultimately, the trade looked like this:

49ers Receive Bears Receive 2017 3rd Pick 2017 2nd Pick 2017 67th Pick 2017 111th Pick 2018 3rd Round Pick (ended up being 70th)

While this trade was the smallest of the bunch, I'm sure 49ers fans are thrilled they made it. First off, Trubisky's career flamed out rather quickly and he never became the QB the Bears envisioned. Secondly, (with a few subsequent trades thrown in there) the 49ers ended up with EDGE Solomon Thomas, LB Reuben Foster, WR Dante Pettis, CB D.J. Reed, and LB Fred Warner.

All of these trades seem to favor the team that moved out of the #2 spot, with the Browns-Eagles deal being the one that is maybe the closest to regrettable. Nonetheless, after that 49ers-Bears deal, teams have been scared to deal the 2nd pick until just this year, when Andrew Berry took his bold shot.

Time will tell how the picks end up, but the biggest takeaway from all of these trades is the simple fact that what matters the most is nailing the picks. The Browns received great reviews for their selections in this draft, and they'll be rooting against the Jaguars all next season in hopes of getting another premium pick.

