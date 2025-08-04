How the Browns Can Fill the Void After Martin Emerson Jr.’s Achilles Injury

Cleveland Browns OTA Offseason Workouts | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

Depth Concerns and Rotations in Camp

Even before Emerson’s injury, cornerback depth was already a mild concern, but now it’s a glaring one. Ward and Newsome form a solid starting duo, but behind them the Browns have little NFL starting experience. Mitchell (age 23) and Harden (23) are still cutting their teeth, and Needham is coming off a long injury layoff. Veteran special-teamer Tony Brown II remains on the roster as well, though he’s been primarily a backup in his career.

A pair of 2025 undrafted rookies (Dom Jones and LaMareon James) are also in camp, but they project more as developmental pieces. It’s telling that Cleveland’s projected depth chart entering camp had Ward, Emerson, and Newsome as the top three, with Mitchell, Brown, and Harden on the second line and Needham on the third. Take Emerson out of that mix, and suddenly players who were penciled in for special teams and mop-up duty might be one snap away from regular defensive action.

Through the first week of practice, reporters noted the shuffle: Newsome sticking outside and Mitchell manning the slot with the starters, while Harden and Needham rotated in with the second unit. Defensive backs coach Brandon Lynch has been hands-on with the young corners, and head coach Kevin Stefanski emphasized that the team will work through its options and that guys have to earn roles in the wake of Emerson’s injury.

In other words, the nickel competition is wide open. The Browns are likely to use the remaining camp practices and preseason games as a proving ground for Mitchell, Harden, Needham, and others. If none of them seize the job confidently, Cleveland will have to consider outside help.