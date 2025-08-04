How the Browns Can Fill the Void After Martin Emerson Jr.’s Achilles Injury

Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos | Perry Knotts/GettyImages

Any Trade Options on the Horizon?

Finding a trade partner at this time is tricky, but not impossible. The Browns could monitor other teams with cornerback surpluses, especially once preseason games begin and roster shuffling accelerates. If the Browns go shopping on the trade market, two intriguing names stand out, as they are both young, on affordable contracts, and potentially available depending on roster dynamics elsewhere.

Ja’Quan McMillian (Denver Broncos, Age 25) – McMillian has carved out a solid niche as a nickel corner option for Denver over the past two seasons, starting 12 games. In 2024, he posted 81 tackles, 2 interceptions, 10 pass breakups, and a sack, showing versatility as a run defender and blitzer. He’s physical, aggressive, and profiles well in a Jim Schwartz scheme that values disruption from the slot.

So why would Denver trade him? Well, because the Broncos' cornerback room is suddenly loaded. Patrick Surtain II is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Riley Moss has taken a leap in camp, and the team used a first-round pick on Jahdae Barron, who is expected to be the starting nickel cornerback. Add in 2024 fourth-rounder Kris Abrams-Draine and young veteran Damarri Mathis, and McMillian could become a depth luxury the Broncos are willing to move.

With just one year left on a cheap ERFA deal, he’s an ideal target for a Day 3 pick swap or conditional deal if Cleveland wants a proven plug-in option behind Greg Newsome.

Deonte Banks (New York Giants, Age 24) – Entering his third NFL season, Banks is at a bit of a crossroads. The 2023 first-round pick has started 29 games across his first two years, but the results haven’t matched the draft pedigree. He posted PFF grades of 51.5 in 2023 and 50.9 in 2024, with inconsistency in man coverage and missed assignments in zone. New York hasn’t given up on him, however defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, now in his second season, is reportedly mixing in Cor’Dale Flott and rookies like Andru Phillips with the starters during camp.

If the Giants decide Banks isn’t the best schematic fit or want to shift reps toward their new crop of defensive backs, he could become quietly available. Still under contract through 2026, Banks would be a high-upside reclamation project for Cleveland. A long, athletic press corner who just needs more technical refinement. He fits Schwartz’s prototype and could thrive with a fresh start in a simplified man-heavy scheme.