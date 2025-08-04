How the Browns Can Fill the Void After Martin Emerson Jr.’s Achilles Injury

Most Likely Path Forward

Ultimately, the Browns will probably take a multi-pronged approach. First, they’ll continue giving their young corners every opportunity in camp to grow into larger roles. The hope is that between Mitchell, Harden, and Needham, at least one proves to be a reliable defender by Week 1. Stefanski and Schwartz have expressed faith in their in-house options, with Stefanski noting guys have to earn roles and that this is what camp is for.

At the same time, Andrew Berry will be working the phones. The most likely acquisition is a free agent signing. Maybe someone like Asante Samuel Jr. if his medical reports are positive, or Rasul Douglas if the front office prioritizes scheme familiarity.

Don’t be surprised if one of those names is wearing orange and brown by the next couple of weeks. Berry has shown in the past that he won’t hesitate to add talent via free agency or modest trades to bolster a weakness. As a former defensive back himself, cornerback feels like a position he won’t leave to chance.

Looking into the crystal ball, an educated guess is that the Browns will sign a veteran corner before the regular season begins, likely on a shorter-term, prove-it deal. That veteran might not start Week 1 if an internal option has earned the cornerback spot, but he’ll be invaluable insurance. Given the current depth of this team at the moment, they’ll want more experience in that cornerback room one way or another.

In the meantime, the coaching staff will adjust the scheme to protect the secondary as needed, and players like Greg Newsome II will be expected to elevate their game. Newsome himself is treating this as a prime opportunity to prove he can be a lockdown outside corner, especially with free agency looming for him after the season.

If he rises to the challenge, and either an internal young gun or a veteran pick-up can solidify the nickel spot, the Browns defense can still be a formidable unit. It may take a few tweaks and perhaps a new face arriving in Berea, but Cleveland’s secondary can survive this setback. As Coach Schwartz would remind us: the NFL is a next-man-up league, and the Browns are about to find out which man is up for the challenge.

