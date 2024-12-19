How to watch Browns v. Bengals with and without cable in Week 16

After a quick romp back home for the Cleveland Browns, the 3-11 squad is headed to Cincinnatti to face off with the Bengals in yet another divisional contest. This isn't their last of the season, with the Browns' last game of the 2024 season against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 5.

The Bengals have a very tight window to make the postseason. They'd have to beat the Browns in Week 16, then defeat the Denver Broncos on Dec. 28 and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 5. No easy task, and then you have to factor in that they also need the Broncos to go 0-3 or the Los Angeles Chargers to go 0-3.

Clearly, Cleveland has a chance to ruin their playoff aspirations with just one win. Their draft positioning would take a hit, but it'd also prove that while they're a losing team, they have some pride. It remains unclear how healthy the Browns will be in Week 16, but given that they're starting Dorian Thompson-Robinson over Jameis Winston, it feels like they're trying to lose.

That said, let's take a look at how Ohio residents can view the last battle for the state with and without cable in Week 16.

How to watch Browns v. Bengals with cable in Week 16

Channel: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. EST

CBS will be carrying Week 16's Battle for Ohio, which comes after FOX actually didn't want to host the game on its network. If you have cable, you can just catch the game on whichever channel you get CBS on through your cable subscriber. Or, you can catch the game on CBS' app if you just use your login for your cable subscription.

According to 506 Sports' coverage map, the game is going to be available throughout Ohio, in parts of Kentucky, all of West Virginia, almost all of Pennsylvania, all of Maryland, half of New Jersey, and all of Virginia. For a specific reference map, you can check out the coverage for all Week 16 games here.

How to watch Browns v. Bengals without cable in Week 16

For streaming, the best bet for this game will be Paramount+. They carry all local CBS NFL games, so you should be able to use the app to get this game if you have a subscription.

Aside from Paramount+, there's also NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV, Hulu TV + Live Sports, Fubo, and Sling TV. For all of these, you'll need a subscription, and that can be pretty pricey. If you haven't already exhausted a free trial with any of these subscribers, you might want to if you want to catch this potentially messy contest.

