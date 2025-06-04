It took one play for Quinshon Judkins to create the ultimate buzz at OTAs

All of the talk for the Cleveland Browns this offseason has been about the quarterback room, because of the quarterback competition and the fact Cleveland took two quarterbacks in the draft. However, with Nick Chubb not returning, there’s also a running back competition, and the Browns even drafted two running backs this year. However, that storyline has flown under the radar with the quarterback’s claiming all the headlines.

On Wednesday, during an open OTA practice, rookie Quinshon Judkins made sure everyone paid attention to the running backs with an impressive run. In a two-back formation with fellow rookie Dylan Sampson, Judkins took a handoff from Joe Flacco in an 11-on-11 period, bounced the ball to the outside, and jetted down the sideline. The explosive rep was a glimpse of what’s to come this season.

Quinshon Judkins shows off big-play ability in Browns OTAs

While everyone tracks OTA quarterback stats, hoping to determine the best quarterback on the roster, the not-so-secret truth is that Cleveland’s offense will be built around the run game, and Judkins will be a big part of that. With Chubb starting a new chapter elsewhere, the starting running back for the Browns will either be veteran Jerome Ford or Judkins. Either way, all the backs, including Sampson, are expected to be featured in the offense.

With David Njoku returning, and Harold Fannin Jr. joining the party, Cleveland’s offense is going to feature a lot of two-tight end sets, and the team will run the ball. Of course, the team will still have to pass, and that’s why finding the right quarterback is important, but even the passing game will be built around what’s hopefully a productive rushing attack. That means the Browns will utilize a lot of play action and get the tight ends heavily involved.

For all of that to work, it’s going to take explosive runs from the backfield like the one Judkins broke off on Wednesday.

READ MORE