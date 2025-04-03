Jameis Winston sends emotional message to Browns fans after leaving for Giants

The Cleveland Browns needed to find a reliable backup quarterback for the 2024 season after starting five different signal callers in 2023. That led to them signing Jameis Winston, who went on to start seven games (and appear in 12) for the Browns in 2024.

Winston played very much like you'd expect Winston to while filling in as the Browns' starter and, when the season came to an end, so did his tenure in Cleveland. Winston ended up inking a two-year deal worth $8 million with the New York Giants, leaving the Browns with yet another hole, this time at both the starting and backup quarterback positions.

Even though Winston only spent one year in Cleveland, it was clear that he enjoyed his time in the city and with the Browns, as he officially said good-bye on social media on Thursday.

Jameis Winston's good-bye to Browns is the stuff of legends

Winston starts by thanking the city and the fans for welcoming him and his family with open arms. He then moves on to praising the Dawg Pound, calling them "electric" through snow or shine and high and lows.

The part that Browns fans will truly enjoy the most from this good-bye, however, is when Winston shares his favorite moment with the team.

"One moment I'll never forget - Beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in what turned out to be the most iconic snow game in NFL history. The energy, the emotion, the unity - We all felt it. That night was Cleveland at its finest."

That game was quite fun, as snow games are always fun to watch but even more so that the Browns won and beat Pittsburgh in primetime. It sure sounds like Winston will have fond memories of that game and his time with the Browns, which is always nice to hear.

Sometimes guys will share things like this after leaving a team but you can tell they don't really mean it. It truly sounds like Winston meant everything he typed up here and Browns fans will certainly miss that dedication.