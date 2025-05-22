Jerry Jeudy disrespect is at an all-time high ahead of year two with the Browns

During the 2024 offseason, Jerry Jeudy was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Cleveland Browns, and it turned out to be a great move for his career. The veteran receiver had the best season of his career, taking his game to another level in Cleveland. In 17 games, he caught 90 passes for 1,229 yards, both career highs, and four touchdowns.

Jeudy also made his first Pro Bowl, and finished sixth in the NFL in receiving yards. Despite this dominant season, the veteran wideout is being disrespected and disregarded ahead of his second season with the Browns. Trevor Sikkema, in a recent piece for PFF, ranked the top 32 receivers heading into the 2025 season, and Jeudy was left off the list.

PFF says Jerry Jeudy isn’t a top-32 receiver in the NFL

This isn’t a career ranking or anything, it’s just a rank going into the 2025 season. According to Sikkema, his only criterion was “using a combination of advanced data, film evaluation and scheme analysis.” Simply put, there’s no way anyone can watch what Jeudy did last season and soundly argue that 32 receivers are better than him.

Only five receivers put up more yards than Jeudy last season, and while numbers aren’t the end-all-be-all, it’s hard to argue that a player with that elite level of production isn’t even in the top 32 of his position. Additionally, the 2024 season wasn’t even a fluke for Jeudy; he has been productive since he’s been in the league.

In four years with the Broncos, 57 games, he caught 211 passes for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s always been an above-average receiver, but he made the jump to being a No. 1 receiver in 2024. In other words, there isn’t an argument for Jeudy not being on this list.

He’ll have the opportunity to make critics look foolish this season, as he continues his role as the top wideout for the Browns. Cleveland doesn’t have many reliable options at receiver outside of Jeudy, so he should have the opportunity to put up a lot of numbers again. It’s just a matter of who will be throwing him the ball.

