You can make a strong case that there is no bigger positional battle across the NFL than what’s happening at quarterback in Cleveland. All eyes are on Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, the two rookie quarterbacks that the team selected during the 2025 NFL Draft. The belief is that one of the two will eventually become the starter this season, and it’s a matter of when and not if.

However, the favorite to be the Week 1 starter for the Browns is Joe Flacco, the veteran quarterback who was re-signed this offseason after a stint in Indianapolis. While he’s obviously not the long-term answer, he has still managed to impress the coaches and teammates during offseason workouts.

Joe Flacco is the Browns' clear winner from offseason workouts

In a recent article by Zac Jackson of The Athletic, he wrote about the biggest takeaway from watching all of the offseason practices for the Browns. Jackson believes Flacco is the best quarterback on the roster and the Browns made the right decision to bring him back this offseason. Here is what he had to say about the former Super Bowl champion going into the 2025 season:

"Flacco is the best pure thrower of the four-man quarterback group, even at 40, but it’s his steadiness and experience that make him such a valuable addition right now. Flacco both mastered the offense quickly and earned the respect of the locker room during his 2023 stint with Cleveland. It was clear this spring that players, young and old, can lean on Flacco as the Browns go about the business of trying to fix their broken offense." Zac Jackson, The Athletic

Flacco winning the starting quarterback job and holding it for (at least) a few months would be the best possible outcome for all parties. He gives the franchise the best chance possible to compete, and it allows Sanders and Gabriel time to get more reps, watch, and learn behind an established player.

The Browns have a lot of moving parts on offense this year, including two new running backs and a new offensive coordinator. It’s not the worst idea in the world to give the rookie quarterbacks time to adjust to the league and all of their new surroundings, assuming Flacco can play at an adequate level.

Cleveland doesn’t need Flacco to be the savior of the franchise or an elite quarterback. They just need him to be a successful bridge to whoever comes next at the position, and so far, it sure seems like he is doing that well. Expect Flacco to be on the field in Week 1 when the Browns host the Bengals in an AFC North showdown.

