Joe Flacco ripped by former teammate for polarizing mentor comments

Most of the attention the media will spend Cleveland Browns should be allocated to a Shedeur Sanders-led quarterback race that also features Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett. However, no matter how the depth chart shakes out, Joe Flacco is expected by many to be the Week 1 starting quarterback.

Flacco, who turned 40 in January, has no interest in babysitting any of the young Browns quarterbacks, some of whom will be in town much longer than he will. Flacco took aim at media members trying to "bait" him into an answer about not mentoring any younger players.

Despite the fact that quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Ryan Tannehill have echoed similar statements about not paying attention to younger quarterbacks, that didn't stop Flacco's former Baltimore Ravens teammate and current ESPN radio host Chris Canty from launching into a rant aimed at his former signal-caller.

"It's a ridiculous answer from Joe Flacco," Canty said. "There's no guarantee Joe Flacco is going to be healthy for 17 games, especially at 40 years old..."Just because you're mentoring, doesn't mean you can't be the starting quarterback. His answer is nonsensical. I hate going so hard at one of my former teammates, but it's one of the dumbest things I've heard Joe Flacco ever say."

Chris Canty ridiculously rips Browns QB Joe Flacco for mentor comments

On one hand, Flacco is clearly not going to be around this team for very long. Cleveland has three quarterbacks who still haven't earned second contracts, two of whom are rookies. Kevin Stefanski would likely love it if Flacco imparted some of his veteran wisdom to Sanders and Gabriel.

However, Flacco is a starting quarterback in the NFL, and in no other business (even in sports) is one necessarily expected to mentor someone who will take their job. Flacco's job is to help the Browns win and make some money, not to ensure Stefanski has a succession plan lined up.

Stefanski is likely going to get axed if he struggles this season, and Cleveland may be Flacco's final NFL paycheck. Is it hard to find fault in someone trying everything he can to grind out another productive season in the hope of another seven-figure payday?

Flacco is looking out for himself and letting the other quarterback chips fall where they may later. The fact that Canty is so offended by this desire comes across as very odd, especially considering where Flacco is at this point in his career.