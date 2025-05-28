Kirk Cousins makes it known the Browns can still pick up the phone

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation is a mess right now, and it could end up getting even messier. Current Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has been linked to the Browns throughout the offseason, did not report to the Falcons' OTAs. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris revealed this to reporters on Tuesday.

Now, it's worth noting that OTAs are not mandatory, so there will be players who skip out on them. In Cousins' case, however, his absence won't surprise anyone in Atlanta since his future with the Falcons organization is up in the air. Cousins could be coming to the AFC North one way or another, as he's been rumored to be an option for the Steelers as they continue to play the waiting game with Aaron Rodgers.

Cousins has also been linked to the Browns in the past, but that was mostly before the draft. Now that the Browns spent not one but two picks in the draft on quarterbacks, they're in a different position than before and might not be as desperate for Cousins' services.

Kirk Cousins missing OTAs could fuel speculation about Browns interest

The Falcons signed Cousins to a hefty contract just last year, but they then went on to spend a first-round pick on Michael Penix Jr. After Cousins struggled to keep the Falcons ahead of the pack in the NFC South, he was benched and Penix took over as the starter for the rest of the year.

While Cousins has never been a rockstar quarterback during his time in the league, he's certainly good enough to be a starter. That's where the Browns could come into play, as, even with all four of the quarterbacks they have on their roster, Cousins could be looked at as an upgrade.

Kenny Pickett hasn't shown anything that indicates he could be a decent full-time starting quarterback, Joe Flacco is 40 years old and coming off a disappointing year with the Colts, and Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are rookies with no NFL experience.

Now, of course, making a move for Cousins would signal just how worried Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski are about their jobs in Cleveland. He'd give the Browns a better chance at winning in 2025, but do the Browns really want to add another quarterback to their already crowded room? We'll have to see what unfolds.

