Latest draft rumor hints Browns get sandwiched between blockbuster trade

With the Scouting Combine over with and NFL free agency approaching, we are in the thick of the offseason. The Cleveland Browns are likely far more focused on the 2025 NFL Draft as they enter free agency over the cap by roughly $23 million as it stands.

And with that in mind, it's been a great time to discuss anything and everything draft-related. The Browns, of course, own the no. 2 overall pick in this year's draft and that comes with a whole lot of power.

The conundrum facing Cleveland, though, is that they desperately need a solution at quarterback, yet, could be staring the top overall prospect in the face at pick no. 2 -- and he's not a quarterback.

What if Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is not taken first overall? The Browns need a quarterback, but not taking Carter would be a hard pill to swallow. And, the odds of Carter being there at no. 2 seem to be real good after the latest big draft rumor emerged.

Latest 2025 NFL Draft rumor has the Giants moving up to no. 1 for Cam Ward

According to ESPN Giants beat reporter Jordan Raanan, there were multiple league sources who left last week's Combine thinking the Tennessee Titans were going to trade the no. 1 overall pick, and in this case, it would be to the New York Giants who currently sit at no. 3 overall.

Also in this scenario, the Giants would be moving up for Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

If this were to come to fruition, the Browns would see the two teams in front and behind them pulling off a blockbuster deal, leaving them with the difficult decision of just what to do at that no. 2 pick.

Do the Browns stick with the best player on the board and go with Carter? Would they end up selecting Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who has been rumored to be slipping down some teams' draft boards?

Could they surprise and reach for someone like Jaxson Dart, just to ensure they get a quarterback?

There are plenty of options, and a huge trade like this could only further complicate things. Many believe that, if the Titans stayed at no. 1 overall, they'd go with Carter. As the consensus top prospect in the draft, Carter should go first overall if we're talking about pure talent and potential.

But, the Browns do need help at quarterback and they don't have money to spend in free agency at the position. So, the draft is going to be where they're likely to make something happen.