Matthew Stafford a poor option for Browns after Rams' asking price revealed

Matthew Stafford has etched his name amongst some of the best quarterbacks in recent years. He has a Super Bowl victory under his belt, has one of the best comeback stories of the 2010s, and is still a solid signal caller despite his age and injury history for the Los Angeles Rams.

However, given that the team recently announced their plans to trade Cooper Kupp, it feels likely that Stafford's time is almost up in Los Angeles. Whether or not that's true remains to be seen, especially since it doesn't seem like the Rams are seeking to shop him nor is he seemingly ready to retire.

But, you always need to wonder about an older quarterback like Stafford when a team decides to part with an important offensive piece like Kupp. A rebuild might be imminent for the former champions, and if it is, the Cleveland Browns might think about getting in on a run for him.

With a recent potential asking price revealed for the 37-year-old QB, though, he feels like someone Cleveland should actually steer clear of in 2025.

Stafford's potential asking price revealed by NFL insider

FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz wrote up a piece on the Rams' future with Stafford, revealing that the team intends on bringing Stafford back. However, teams have been ringing Los Angeles' front office up about acquiring Stafford since the team began shopping Kupp, and the draft compensation offered for the quarterback is pretty interesting.

"Several teams, per league sources, have called L.A. about Stafford and the belief is a first-round pick would probably be the asking price should the Rams choose to make a deal," wrote Schultz.

"Again, the Rams want him back (he also carries a $49.3 million cap hit if released) and there's been nothing to this point that would suggest Stafford doesn't want to play for them, but this is undoubtedly one of the biggest storylines heading into free agency next month."

Schultz added that Stafford and his team plan on meeting with the Rams in Indianapolis next week to discuss next steps to ensuring his future is secure with the team.

Cleveland has a prime first rounder to offer the Rams - the No. 2 overall pick - which Los Angeles would probably love to use on either a Stafford replacement or another receiver to slot in alongside Puka Nacua. But, this is a pretty steep asking price for a quarterback like Stafford, who might have one or two seasons left in the tank.

We also saw just how Stafford fared in a snow game versus the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round in 2024. The AFC North and the weather associated with the division is unforgiving, and Stafford is used to playing in two environments throughout his tenure in the NFL - with a dome, and in Los Angeles. Betting that he'd adjust easily at 37 is a bad gamble.

There are quarterbacks available like Justin Fields or even Stafford's backup, Jimmy Garappolo, who can be signed in free agency as opposed to traded for this offseason. That's why Cleveland should avoid him at all costs.

While the Browns are desperate for a starting quarterback for 2025, and Stafford's proven to be a great leader and veteran, he just doesn't fit the script as a first round-worthy acquisition.

More Browns news and analysis