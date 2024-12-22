Myles Garrett's career milestone a silver lining during Browns' disastrous year

There's always going to be a few individual performances to cherish on a team that's been as down bad as the Cleveland Browns in 2024. Between the breakout of Jerry Jeudy and the return of Nick Chubb to the starting rotation, there's been plenty to celebrate.

One player has stood out, though, as he has throughout most of his NFL career with the Browns - Myles Garrett. The defensive lineman has been dominant for most of his career, and that all culminated with his Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2023. He's filled his resume before that, though, earning First-team All-Pro honors three times and five Pro Bowl appearances.

Now, Garrett can add another accolade to that Hall of Fame-caliber CV after his Week 16 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Myles Garrett gets 100th career sack on Joe Burrow in Week 16

Garrett managed to get a sack on Burrow's blindside with time winding down in the second quarter in Week 16, and that sack actually almost helped to keeo Cincinnati within two scores headed into the half. Cade York, the former Browns kicker, unfortunately made a 59 yard field goal to extend the Bengals' lead to 17 instead.

Still, Garrett managed to reach 100.5 sacks on that stop, and that's a big accomplishment for arguable the best Browns defender in their history. He's been in the news leading up to Week 16 for other reasons - namely, being honest about how much he'd want to stay in Cleveland if they don't figure out how to improve at quarterback and get back to winning.

So, it's great to see him land in the NFL news cycle for something positive - especially amidst an embarassing year for Cleveland overall. Between their 3-11 record and their inability to get any sort of competent and consistent quarterback play from anyone on their roster, it's been rough to watch them come out each weekend and continue to struggle so much.

Not Garrett, though, who is up to 11 sacks on the season with just two games left in the year for the Browns. He's likely a long shot for DPOY again, but he'll definitely be in the conversation as the best pass rusher in the league again in 2024. While his sacks might not show it, he's been dominant for a Browns defensive line that's tried its hardest to keep Cleveland in games with no reward for that in sight.

More Browns news and analysis