New report names top 3 trade targets for Browns in 2025 offseason

Trades and free agency are about to cause a very interesting slop season for the Cleveland Browns.

Given the recent trade request from Myles Garrett and the great need for a starting quarterback this coming season, the Browns are in a weird limbo where they have to build a team that Garrett's likely to want to play for while also making sure they're building for the future. Those two ideologies don't jive very well, so the team is going to have to choose a path and strategy very soon.

The trade market is sure to offer relief for Cleveland in terms of preparing for their future, although it'll likely involving being sellers rather than buyers. They have negative $30 million dollars in cap space, and they have several talented veterans they can part ways with in order to relieve that lack of cap.

According to a new, lengthy report from Bleacher Report, the Browns have three specific moves they should be trying to make in the trade market that would do just that.

Bleacher Report names 3 trade targets for the Browns this offseason

Bleacher Report's NFL scouting department compiled an expansive trade guide for all 32 teams this offseason, and the Browns' section is very intriguing. Specifically, the piece makes mention of two names the Browns should be targetting in trades that have rarely been mentioned as legitimate targets for them this offseason - Will Levis and Mazi Smith.

Levis, a quarterback for the Tennessee Titans who had more meme-worthy moments with the team than actual highlights, would definitely be a "buy low" option for Cleveland if they were looking to add depth to their quarterback room. His 27.9 QBR in 2024 was 32nd in the league - so, the worst - while also finishing up with a 13:12 TD:INT ratio. So, obviously, he'd be a project.

As for Smith, he'd just be a cap space saving move made to shore up their defensive line's depth. That's going to be especially important if they do end up shipping Garrett off. He's still on a rookie deal, but he had a rough year with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, earning a 34.8 grade from PFF.

The third name listed by Bleacher Report is the most common name linked to Cleveland ahead of trade season - Kirk Cousins. Cousins, who can still get cut by the Atlanta Falcons, is likely to be the type of signal caller the Browns covet signing or trading for this offseason. They need a stable veteran like Cousins - or Matthew Stafford - to right their offense briefly.

"Ideally, the Falcons will end up releasing Cousins and any deal he signs will offset his current contract with Atlanta. That would allow the Browns to sign him for the league minimum like the Steelers did with Russell Wilson. However, if the Falcons can get Cousins to waive his no-trade clause, then the Browns might have to find a way to fit his $27.5 million salary into their cap picture," said the report.

In this scenario from Bleacher Report, a trade that sends a 2025 fourth round pick and Juan Thornhill to Atlanta could help to both clear cap space and acquire Cousins once and for all. But, just being able to sign him to a veteran minimum would go a long way for their roster construction woes headed into 2025.

