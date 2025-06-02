With OTAs underway, all Browns fans have been hearing about is the quarterback competition and how the foursome of eligible contenders are faring through practice sessions. Local insiders, journalists, reporters, and the national landscape have been chiming in with their takes and thoughts on how this whole thing might shake out.

One of the freshest takes comes from ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, who opined about the quarterback battle, with an interesting nugget in regards to a potential suitor for the odd man out.

"My own personal belief is that it’ll be Pickett. Possibly with a trade before camp opens. He has an affordable (as quarterbacks go) $2.6 million salary for 2025, and he spent 2024 with Saints coach Kellen Moore in Philly." Mike Florio

NFL insider floats trade idea to solve Browns' crowded QB room

The New Orleans connection provides the Browns with an intriguing trade partner should the situation come to fruition.

If the Saints decide to trade for Pickett, reuniting him with Kellen Moore, the 2026 draft inventory for the Saints looks as follows:

2026 Saints' Draft Picks Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Round 4 (projected compensatory) Round 5 Round 6

While it would be extremely unlikely that the Browns receive more than what they gave up for Pickett just a few months ago (a fifth-round pick), it is not out of the question that they could recoup what they surrendered from New Orleans.

Pickett was acquired by Cleveland prior to their signing of Joe Flacco, and their drafting of Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. That can be reasonably seen as a low level of confidence in the former Steeler and Eagle.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a truly honest quote from any NFL executive, but actions have always spoken louder than words. If Pickett was viewed as an integral piece of the Browns' future, they likely would've avoided signing a veteran like Flacco or drafting two rookies at the position.

The absolute last thing the Browns - and their fans - want is Kenny Pickett engineering a mediocre seven-win campaign on the backs of a strong running game and stout defense, jeopardizing their chances of selecting a true franchise quarterback in the 2026 draft and leaving a ton of unanswered questions in the process.

In a strange way, Flacco's age is something of an advantage for him in this competition. No one expects Flacco to be a long-term option at 40 years old. He is the perfect placeholder to allow a crop of rookie quarterbacks to learn from, as the veteran faces the most difficult portion of the Browns' schedule (five playoff teams in the first six weeks).

The thinking here is that Flacco should start the season, and barring a miraculous start, give way to the rookie quarterback who's shown the most in practice. If that rookie fails to inspire confidence in his opportunity, it is prudent to give the other a chance to show whether he can be the guy or not.

This strategic way of approaching the season will allow the Browns to prudently assess the options they have and make a definitive decision on what they need at the position going forward. If the troika of Flacco, Gabriel, and Sanders leads the Browns to the top of the draft order, the choice is easy: draft the new quarterback of the future.

However, no one should count out the rookies before they've taken a snap. There have been countless examples of rookie quarterbacks who far outplay their draft slot. That's why it is absolutely paramount that the Browns give their youngsters a fair shot this season, not just one game at the end when the team's worn down and out of sorts (sorry, Bailey Zappe).

There is plenty of intrigue in Cleveland, and the hope is that the Browns answer some questions with the way they handle business in the 2025 season.

