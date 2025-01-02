NFL insiders reveal Browns linked to Kirk Cousins and Jameis Winston for 2025

Even with the Cleveland Browns' season about to finish up in Week 18, it seems like they can't get away from the major sticking points of the year - their offense being horrendous, their quarterback carousel continuously churning with no answer in sight, and a lack of identity being palpable on that side of the ball.

So, the Browns very clearly need to look for a solution at quarterback headed into 2025 with Deshaun Watson's health a question mark leading into the start of the year. With just how weak the current quarterback class seems to be shaping up to be in 2025 in the NFL Draft, free agency feels like where Cleveland will be looking for an answer at signal caller.

According to a new report from two NFL insiders, that answer might be two-fold: someone not on the Browns and someone who currently is on the Browns.

Cleveland linked to Kirk Cousins and Jameis Winston for 2025

According to Jeremy Fowler and Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, Kirk Cousins is a name to watch for the Browns in the offseason. Cousins, who is coming off a sub-par season with the Atlanta Falcons and is now one year removed from an Achilles injury of his own, could use a change of scenery once again. It's anticipated that the Falcons will cut him in March before he's set to receive a bonus from them.

"One team source said 'any veteran with starter's talent' will be evaluated by the Browns, including current Atlanta Falcons backup Kirk Cousins, should he become available as expected," according to the article.

The report also added that Cousins' connection to Stefanski from his time with the Minnesota Vikings could be a key to landing him.

"Cousins had one of his best NFL seasons under Stefanski's playcalling in 2019, with a 69.1 completion percentage and 26 touchdowns to six interceptions. Getting him for the league minimum and channeling some of that pre-injury efficiency -- while also potentially drafting and developing a young quarterback -- could be a winning strategy for Cleveland," said Fowler and Oyefusi.

Veteran with starter's talent can also include any number of quarterbacks set to become free agents in 2025, including Jameis Winston. Winston, according to the article, might not be a forgone conclusion for Cleveland as a backup once again in 2025.

"The team won't rule out a Winston return, per team sources. Thompson-Robinson, the starter in Weeks 16 and 17, could return as a backup. The free agent quarterback class includes Flacco, Wilson, Justin Fields, Jarrett Stidham, Carson Wentz, Andy Dalton and Jacoby Brissett, who was adequate as a starter for Cleveland in 2022," added Fowler and Oyefusi in their reporting.

We'll see how things play out, but it feels like with so much noise around Cousins, Stefanski, and their comfortability with one another on offense, he's the most likely target and acquisition for Cleveland this offseason to provide competition to Watson.

