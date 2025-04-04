NFL power rankings prove Browns' problems extend beyond losing Cam Ward

It’s not easy being a fan for the Cleveland Browns, especially since the Deshaun Watson trade back in 2022. It’s tough to watch any games that they are in because it results in a poor performance that keeps the spirits of Browns fans down. Well, it’s time for a refresher for the Browns as they head into the NFL Draft.



They currently hold the No. 2 overall pick, but it’s more than likely that they will be missing out on the top quarterback in this draft class, Cam Ward out of Miami. Everyday, it seems more and more likely that the Tennessee Titans, who are one spot ahead of them, will take Ward. So, there are different directions that the Browns could take.

Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski could easily grab Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado, seeing as how the Deshaun Watson contract is going to affect them for the next two seasons. Not to mention, Watson is set to miss a majority if not all of 2025 after re-tearing his achilles this offseason. Maybe the Browns select edge rusher Abdul Carter and pair him with Myles Garrett for the foreseeable future. That would be quite the pass-rush duo.

Heck, maybe they go out and select Travis Hunter to put in the secondary with Denzel Ward. Hunter might just be the best prospect in this draft. No matter the direction that the Browns go in the draft, they basically have to find a way to hit on all of their draft picks to make next season a bit more exciting than what it currently is.

Latest NFL power rankings shows no confidence in Browns going into NFL Draft

Lou Scataglia from NFL Spin Zone recently published an NFL power rankings list as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, and no team ranked lower than the Cleveland Browns who were placed at the very bottom at No. 32.

"Picking second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns are last in our latest NFL Power Rankings, as this team has a laundry list of issues." Lou Scataglia, NFL Spin Zone

The only factor that separated the Browns from the Giants (who were put at No. 31) is that the Giants atleast somewhat upgraded their quarterback room with former Cleveland Brown Jameis Winston, and Russell Wilson.

The Browns on the other hand haven’t made any upgrades other than extending edge rusher Myles Garrett to a $40 million per season contract, despite Garrett wanting out of Cleveland at one point.

Cleveland is once again the laughing stock of the NFL and they are paying a huge price on the Watson trade. Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski have to do whatever it takes to produce the best possible team in Cleveland for the 2025 season otherwise it’s just going to keep going downhill.

More Browns coverage and analysis: