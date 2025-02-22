NFL reporter's prediction about Browns' offseason should have Giants excited

Free agency opens up for all 32 NFL teams on March 10, which is when the tampering window officially opens up. That means the Cleveland Browns can start speaking with free agents like Nick Chubb and Elijah Moore about coming to terms on new deals.

While the Browns haven't indicated what their specific plans are for trying to keep on any of their current free agents, it seems like Chubb at minimum wants to return to the club. Retaining him would be huge to adding more depth to the team's offense, something that they're likely to address multiple times in free agency as they need a new quarterback, as well.

Another avenue the Browns can take to address their lackluster offense and need for a quarterback is by looking at the upcoming draft and their numerous picks - specifically, their No. 2 overall pick. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the best quarterbacks in this class, but are far from the best players in the class.

That might lead to Cleveland trading down, and that's what one NFL reporter has predicted will happen.

NFL reporter predicts Browns and Titans trade down in 2025 NFL draft

Benjamin Allbright, a reporter covering the Denver Broncos, made "way too early" predictions about the top five teams in this year's NFL draft, and his prediction for both the Browns and Tennessee Titans is identical - the top two teams in the draft will look to trade out of their spots.

He posted to Twitter/X that the Titans "love" defender Abdul Carter, but that they're also seemingly more than just one quarterback away from improving. So, trading out makes sense if they don't like their chances with taking Cam Ward to be their next franchise signal caller.

As for Cleveland, Allbright wrote that "a lot of what happens here hinges on free agency and the QB situation. I think they find a taker here to come up and get Cam Ward."

That's where the New York Giants come in. If these predictions come true, they'll have their pick of either Ward or Shedeur Sanders, two quarterbacks that head coach Brian Daboll can likely work with and develop with an already fairly talented roster.

It would also mean that the Giants don't necessarily need to trade up with the Browns or Titans, but might anyway as to prevent a team like the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Jets from getting in on Ward or Sanders.

It's an interesting suggestion, but not a novel one. It's almost exhausting to hear so often about who the Browns aren't taking at this point, when they need to take someone talented at No. 2.

But, as Allbright is suggesting, Cleveland might like their chances prior to the draft of snagging a starting quarterback. Free agency presents an opportunity to sign someone, and the trade market could lead to some sort of swap that includes Myles Garrett this offseason in exchange for a quarterback.

