With the Cleveland Browns wrapping up yet another drama-filled off-season, the roster looks nearly set for the start of Training Camp, which begins in just under three months. While Andrew Berry and company have made a lot of noise this off-season with some controversial acquisitions, one position they did not address in a significant way is receiver.

So far this off-season, they have added two receivers to the room: DeAndre Carter and Dionte Johnson. Carter was an UDFA out of Sacramento State back in 2015, and has been able to carve out a consistent career as a return specialist, having more punt returns and more kick returns than receptions during his 10-year career.

Johnson, the former third-round pick from the University of Toledo, has had an up-and-down career, with the most recent being the low point of his career. Though he has been cursed with drama and drops, Johnson is still just 28 years old and is only four years removed from his only Pro Bowl selection. While this is a low risk-medium reward type of signing, the Browns should still be looking to add talent at the position.

Berry has had consistent success trading for proven receiver talent rather than drafting it. The Amari Cooper trade is still one of his best moves to date, sending out a fifth-rounder while swapping sixth-rounders with the Dallas Cowboys. This past off-season, Berry struck gold yet again, sending just a fifth and a sixth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for Jerry Jeudy, who was immediately extended to be part of their core moving forward for years to come.

In a recent article from Pro Football Focus, writer Brad Spielberger identified one final offseason move for every AFC team. For the Browns, that move was targeting a wide receiver via trade. Spielberger specifically mentioned Alec Pierce, a former Cincinnati Bearcat who has had an inconsistent start to his career for the Indianapolis Colts.

Let's take a look at a few more options that the Browns may look to add at receiver, ranging from big-name players to some under-the-radar guys.