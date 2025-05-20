Tier 2: High Draft Pick, Low Production

If there's one thing Andrew Berry loves, it's a low-risk, high-reward, underachieving former high draft pick. Malik McDowell, Ethan Pocic, Kenny Pickett, Takk McKinley, Taven Bryan, and Elijah Moore are just a few that come to mind. Those like Pocic and Moore have had career years in Cleveland and were worth the price that was paid, while others like McKinley and Bryan disappointed in their time with the Browns.

Mentioned as a potential target by Pro Football Focus writer Brad Spielberger, Alec Pierce led the league last season in yards per catch at an average of 22.3 yards per catch. Pierce also already has a solid connection with Browns QB Joe Flacco, as they spent some time together in Indianapolis. The biggest issue for Pierce right now is consistency. Last season, Pierce had two games in which he was targeted 4 times in each game and came away with zero catches total.

On the flip side, Pierce also had three games of at least 122 yards, where he scored in each of those games. With Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Jonathan Taylor, and Tyler Warren being focal points of the offense, along with having complementary pieces like Adonai Mitchell and Jelani Woods, Pierce could be the odd man out.

With Green Bay adding two receivers in the draft, the writing is on the wall for at least one to be moved. In a room overloaded with "good, not elite" talent, the Packers have nine receivers who are realistically fighting for roster spots. Out of those nine, the player who fits the Andrew Berry prototype like a glove is Christian Watson. Setting a career high in games played last season, one of Watson's biggest concerns has been availability.

When healthy, Watson is one of the most explosive athletes in the league, averaging over 17 yards per catch for his career. With Jayden Reed getting a vote of confidence from the Packers organization, Romeo Doubs continuing to improve, and Matthew Golden and Savion Williams being drafted just this year, Watson is seemingly on the outside looking in.

Though he is only entering his third season, the seat is already pretty hot for receiver Quentin Johnston for the Los Angeles Chargers. Between his 7.7% career dropping rate and his lack of separation skills, Johnston struggles with two of the most important traits of being a receiver in the NFL. Luckily for him, he was gifted with incredible athletic skills, which allowed him to reach almost 800 yards and 8 touchdowns last season.

If the Chargers decide to end the Johnston experiment and go for a win-now approach, the Browns could make a lot of sense as a trade partner.