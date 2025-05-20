Tier 3- Under-the-Radar Upside

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans | Michael Owens/GettyImages

There are a few options that could be enticing to the Browns that may not fit their traditional receiver trade targets due to changes in their respective rooms. While the Browns would rather have a more proven option, adding young talent and competition may be the smartest way to go, with the team being potentially years away from being competitive. Though these names may not be as "big" as the others on this list, any one of them could still make an impact this season for the Browns.

The biggest name remaining, John Metchie is known for his inspiring return to football in 2023 after he was diagnosed with leukemia shortly after being drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. After returning the following year, Metchie struggled to get playing time, having just 16 receptions in his first full season in the NFL. He slightly improved his standing with the Texans, hauling in 24 receptions along with his first career NFL TD.

This off-season, Houston added veterans Christian Kirk, Justin Watson, and Braxton Berrios while also drafting the Iowa State teammates, second-round pick Jayden Higgins and third-round pick Jaylin Noel. Even with Tank Dell missing all of 2025 while recovering from his gruesome knee injury, the Texans have plenty of options outside of Metchie to have a running mate with their main option, Nico Collins. Metchie showed plenty of talent while at the University of Alabama and may just need a new start elsewhere.

Growing up roughly 40 minutes south of Cleveland, Tyler Scott could be an intriguing option if the Browns feel they need someone with return ability. The former fourth-round pick out of the University of Cincinnati, Scott has 13 kick returns in his career while also having other special teams experience. Although he is already entering his third NFL season, Scott is still only 23 and would be the youngest non-rookie WR in the Browns' room upon arrival.

With Chicago adding Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay in free agency, along with Luther Burden in the draft, the receiver room is suddenly very crowded. DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are already established as the top two at receiver, and the Bears added tight end Colston Loveland in the first round, even with starting tight end Cole Kmet already in place. With the return of starting running back D'Andre Swift as well, the offense seems set, which does not look to include Scott.

Another Green Bay receiver, Dontayvion Wicks is in a similar position to his teammate Watson. While Wicks is not as big of a name as Watson is, he could be the safer trading option. In his two years in the NFL, the former Virginia Cavalier has played in 32 games and has had 39 catches in each season. Wicks struggled this past season with drops, having nine on his record.

Stylistically, Wicks is a totally different player than Watson, and would allow Jeudy to stretch the field more often, while Wicks would cover the short to medium routes. Depending on what kind of player Berry wants to add, adding Wicks to the room may be the best compliment to Jeudy while also not being an expensive transaction.