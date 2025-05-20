Final Thoughts

Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

While adding an impactful receiver in the trade market is something the Browns have been successful in over the last few seasons, questions still remain at the position. With Andrew Berry striking deals for the position each of the past three seasons, it almost seems inevitable that he will make another move to improve their situation.

Although it was surprising that the Browns did not select a receiver in the 2025 NFL draft, it could be due to them keeping an eye on the trade market, as it seems they prefer someone with NFL snaps who can contribute immediately. With Cleveland having built up some depth on the defensive line, the contract status of Greg Newsome up in the air, and the most draft capital in the NFL, the Browns have the assets needed to make a trade.

