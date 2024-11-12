No, Daniel Jones is not a viable option for the Cleveland Browns
What started as a viral post on X/Twitter from a Cleveland Browns beat reporter has turned into a conversation no one thought would be happening ever. But since we're here, let's get into it.
ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi posted some harsh but valid criticism of the play of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on Sunday morning during their 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany, which has taken on a life of its own. Grossi said the following: "Daniel Jones playing himself into contention to be next Browns transition QB.". A seemingly harmless attempt at humor from Grossi that has transformed from what some would refer to as a nothing-burger into an actual conversation that should not be happening.
As per usual, Grossi made an appearance on The Really Big Show with Tony Rizzo and Aaron Goldhammer, and the discussion turned to the above-mentioned post. Somehow, someway, they began to actually discuss this possibility and became genuinely intrigued by this scenario.
On what earth or in what reality would Jones be considered a viable option? In what reality would current head coach Kevin Stefanski be able to win with Jones? What has Jones done that would lead anyone to come to this conclusion? Even though there is some amount of truth in some players needing a change of scenery as not everyone can handle playing in a big city like New York, and when it comes to Jones, this isn't a can't play in a big city problem, it is a can't play football well problem.
It is somewhat understandable to start thinking about the future of the quarterback position in Cleveland, considering the fact that this is a 2-7 team that looked absolutely terrible with Deshaun Watson earlier this season and is currently riding the rollercoaster known as the Jameis Winston experience. A change in signal-caller seems inevitable for the Browns, but it needs to be a change that will improve the team's trajectory and not just be a change for the sake of making a change.
Going from Watson to Jones is much closer to being a lateral move than people realize and will not positively impact this team in the manner that the next quarterback of the Cleveland Browns absolutely needs to. If this team is going to return to contention next season, it will be due to having consistently competent quarterback play, and that is something that Jones has proven incapable of providing time and time again. Expecting anything different is a fool's endeavor.
When evaluating possible options to be Cleveland's quarterback, it is crucial that an honest assessment of those options is made. Far too often, certain players get propped up for absolutely no reason, and people get talked into players they otherwise wouldn't be interested in. Daniel Jones is one of those players who will receive this treatment, and the Browns must not fall into the obvious trap of signing him.