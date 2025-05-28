It took 1 OTA practice for Browns' QB carousel to descend into confusion

If there's one quarterback room NFL fans are watching closer than any other, it's clearly the Cleveland Browns, and it's going to continue being the Browns for the foreseeable future.

As Browns OTAs got going, it didn't take long for the payoff to surface. After just one day of practice, not even Browns reporters could fully piece together an order of depth chart, so to speak.

At one point, we heard that it was Kenny Pickett leading off the quarterback room with first reps.

But later on, Joe Flacco began under center with the first team. So, can we really label either one as the "starter" right now? From the looks of it, there is no depth chart; not even a hypothetical version in the minds of coaches.

The Browns' quarterback competition is clearly starting from scratch, as it should

This could be a classic competition that's beginning by giving the two veterans a chance with first team players, of course. But, the videos were also posted in a way which fans might guess one or the other would have been the Browns' starter, for now.

At the very least, fans can conclude that rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will indeed have to earn their first-team reps from the jump. It's only right for the veterans to get the first crack with the starters.

From there, Gabriel and Sanders are going to have to work their way up the ladder by showing their stuff with the second and third teams.

Fans obviously want to see the rookies get more run with the hope that we see improvement from one or the other, if not both, if we're talking a best-case scenario. I don't think there's an overwhelming feeling that Gabriel or Sanders will end up panning out as a franchise quarterback, but at this point, why not hope for a perfect world to unfold?

As it's still early and only OTAs, we'll essentially run with the thought that the competition is between Pickett and Flacco.

For now.