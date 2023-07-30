The 10 biggest what-ifs in Cleveland Browns history
The Cleveland Browns have many regrets as a franchise. What if they could change some of them?
6. What if Josh Gordon was never suspended?
One of the great "what if" questions in Cleveland Browns' history has to center around what could have been if Josh Gordon had never been suspended.
Josh Gordon is one of the most tragic tales in NFL history. Although Gordon's issues off the field are well-documented at this point, we can see now that the NFL is not nearly as strict and "0 tolerance" when it comes to marijuana use. Gordon missed three full NFL seasons in total, as well as parts of five others. He obviously came into the league with some off-field concerns as the Browns selected him in the Supplemental Draft after being suspended by the Baylor program.
Gordon made an immediate impact in his rookie season, catching 50 passes for 805 yards and five touchdowns. His second year in the NFL -- the 2013 season -- was legendary. Gordon's 18.9 yards per reception in 2013 with 80-plus receptions is the third-most in NFL history for a player with 80 or more catches. It's only been done seven times in NFL history, in general.
But because of suspensions for violating league policies, Gordon was limited to just 41 games in five seasons with the Browns. He proved when he landed with the Patriots that there was still plenty in the tank but by that time, it was too late.
What could have been if Gordon had never been suspended? How long could he have extended that streak of dominance that we saw in 2013?