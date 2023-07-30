The 10 biggest what-ifs in Cleveland Browns history
The Cleveland Browns have many regrets as a franchise. What if they could change some of them?
4. What if John Elway wasn’t traded to Denver?
I don't think this one really needs much of an explanation. John Elway was the bane of the Cleveland Browns' existence in the 1980s, contributing to some of the most heartbreaking moments in the franchise's history.
Even the words "The Drive" are triggering to this very day.
Elway had a 10-2 record against the Cleveland Browns throughout his career, including three playoff victories, all three in the AFC Championship Game. What's worse is that Elway and the Broncos didn't even go on to win any of those Super Bowls, so the Browns can't even say they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion.
They're left wondering how different those Super Bowls could have been if they had been there instead of John Elway and the Broncos. Who knows, maybe they wouldn't be one of the 12 teams in NFL history without a Super Bowl win...
Even if that's wishful thinking, it's still one of the great what-ifs in Browns' franchise history. If this Elway guy wouldn't have demanded a trade coming out of Stanford, he would have been a member of the Baltimore Colts and perhaps that would have completely changed the narrative of the Browns in the late 80s.