The 10 biggest what-ifs in Cleveland Browns history
The Cleveland Browns have many regrets as a franchise. What if they could change some of them?
2. What if the Browns drafted Patrick Mahomes?
Every team in the NFL that didn't draft or trade up to draft Patrick Mahomes has probably already kicked themselves for this one. It wasn't just the Cleveland Browns this year. There was a stigma even as recently as 2017 against QBs like Mahomes, coming from pass-happy college offenses and "not translating" to the NFL.
Mahomes looked like a combination of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers coming out of Texas Tech, but that included the Brett Favre gunslinger consequences. Meaning -- Mahomes showed a willingness to be reckless with the ball because he believed in his arm to put the ball wherever it needed to be.
I guess the joke's on anyone who doubted it could work.
The Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid moved up to take Mahomes 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Browns held the No. 1 overall pick in that draft and took Myles Garrett (pats on the back, that was a good pick) and ended up with three first-round picks in total.
None of them were used on Pat Mahomes. The Browns actually held the 12th overall pick in this particular draft and they were in the market for a QB. They ended up going 0-16 in 2017 after drafting and starting DeShone Kizer, a second-round pick out of Notre Dame.
Just imagine if the Browns had traded up a couple of spots to take Mahomes instead of trading back from that 12th overall spot. Maybe Mahomes wouldn't have become the guy he is today without Andy Reid, but just like some of the other NFL Draft what-ifs on this list, it's a risk that I'm sure the Browns would be willing to take.