2023 Cleveland Browns Offense: Fact or Fiction
While we await the arrival of training camp, here are some fact or fiction predictions for the Cleveland Browns in 2023.
Predictions are always fun, even when our favorite teams or players aren't projected to do well. At this point in the offseason, content can be sparse, so a lot of projections are made during the down days of summer.
The Cleveland Browns, on paper, appear to have one of the NFL's best rosters, but as I've said time and time again on this platform, it all comes down to execution.
Here are four fact or fiction scenarios and predictions for the Browns in 2023.
Fact or Fiction: Nick Chubb will win the NFL rushing title
Nick Chubb is one of the premier running backs in the NFL and is arguably the league's purest runner. He has been nothing short of consistent and professional in his four years with the Browns.
Here are some analytical numbers for those of you who believe in such things and those who don't. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Chubb has a +1,312 rushing yards over expected. In layman's terms, that's how many yards Chubb gained after shedding a tackle or making a defender miss.
The biggest question surrounding Chubb entering the 2023 season is whether he can succeed in an offense built around Deshaun Watson. I believe the answer is yes, as the passing attack will open up the rushing games by making defenders more honest and unable to stack the box.
While he is still likely to eclipse the 1,000-yard plateau this upcoming season, he simply won't see enough carries to contend for the NFL rushing title. That will end up being a good thing if the Browns can clinch a playoff berth. Chubb would be a little fresher, which bodes well for football in January and February.
Fiction