2023 Cleveland Browns Offense: Fact or Fiction

Nick Chubb has generated +1,312 rushing yards over expected since 2018, the most by a running back over the last five seasons.



Chubb is the only running back to gain over 250 RYOE in each of the last four seasons, including an RB-leading +284 RYOE in 2022.@NickChubb | #Browns pic.twitter.com/2E5SwRSe7t