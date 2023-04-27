2023 NFL Mock Draft: Browns forced to watch as surprise QB goes at No. 1
For the second season in a row, the Cleveland Browns don't have a pick in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. In fact, they also don't have a second-rounder and after trading out of Round 2 in 2022, this will be their second year in a row where they don't make a selection until the third round.
While they won't be active (barring any trades), we still take a look at who comes off the board in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft.
Browns forced to watch in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft
Following a trade with the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason, the Carolina Panthers are first on the clock. We al knew they would take a signal-caller but they make a surprise choice.
1. Carolina Panthers (via Chicago Bears): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Leading up to the draft, it felt as though Bryce Young would be the guy but recent rumblings make it seem as though the Carolina Panthers are ready to switch things up. That's what happens here as they elect to go with Will Levis from Kentucky.
Levis looks the part and has an insane arm. However, he struggles with his reads and clearly makes bad decisions — evidenced by the fact that he eats banana peels and puts mayo in coffee. This could wind up being a major bust, but hey, he throws the ball 50 yards from his knees (which literally means nothing in the NFL).
That's good news for the Texans, who wind up with their shot at the best quarterback in the class.
2. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Houston winds up taking Bryce Young at this spot, who is the consensus top quarterback. Personally, I believe C.J. Stroud is the superior option but he's being overlooked for some reason. Well, for the Texans, there are rumors they don't want him because he's got connections to Deshaun Watson. That's just a weird reason to write someone off, but this is a weird franchise.