2023 NFL Power Rankings pre-training camp: Browns crack top 10
The Cleveland Browns are coming off two losing seasons in a row but a strong offseason has them firmly entrenched as contenders in these pre-camp 2023 NFL Power Rankings
By Randy Gurzi
16. Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith was the surprise player of the year in 2022 as he thoroughly outplayed Russell Wilson. Now, he has another weapon to work with in Jaxon Smith-Njigba — who joins DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
Offense won't be the concern for the Seattle Seahawks this season though. Their defense isn't what it used to be but they hope the addition of Dre'Mont Jones and the return of Bobby Wagner fixes that.
15. Detroit Lions
One of the most exciting teams from 2022 was the Detroit Lions, who shocked us all with a second-half surge that resulted in a 9-8 record. Many want to believe in them but they still do odd things like draft running backs and linebackers in the first round. Of the same year.
Dan Campbell has an old-school approach as does John Dorsey. That can sometimes lead to overachieving but not sustained success — just ask the Browns.
14. Minnesota Vikings
Often overlooked, the Minnesota Vikings are now favorites in the NFC South with Aaron Rodgers heading to the AFC. They won the division with a 13-4 record but they were still hard to believe in. A loss to the New York Giants in the playoffs last year didn't help their cause as the third-place NFC East team ran all over the top team from the North.
13. New York Giants
Speaking of the Giants, they remain third in their division but ahead of the Vikings. They went from a frustratingly bad franchise to playoff entrants in one year under Brian Daboll and more is expected in 2023. It's just hard to buy into the Daniel Jones hype until he proves he can perform well consistently.