2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Browns back in the top 10
The Cleveland Browns look dangerous again now that Deshaun Watson is healthy and they're climbing up the 2023 NFL Power Rankings entering Week 10
By Randy Gurzi
25. Los Angeles Rams (3-6)
The Rams got a Super Bowl out of their Matt Stafford trade but the success was short-lived. Sean McVay might decide to move on after this season since he was losing interest even before they fell off the face of the earth.
24. Green Bay Packers (3-5)
Aaron Rodgers might have masked more than we realized in Green Bay. Yes, they needed to move on from him but no, they don’t have their next franchise quarterback.
23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)
Tampa Bay was on fire with a 3-1 start but four-straight losses have them looking for answers.
22. Las Vegas Raiders (4-5)
Firing the coach doesn’t always work. Unless the coach is Josh McDaniels. No one can kill the culture quite like he can and the Raiders looked like a new team without him.
21. Indianapolis Colts (4-5)
Gardner Minshew is a solid backup and has kept the Colts from falling apart. Still, they're 4-5 and not going to be contending this year.
20. Atlanta Falcons (4-5)
Atlanta had a record of 4-3 but then lost the past two games. In Week 9, they went with Taylor Heinicke over Desmond Ridder but still walked away with the loss when they were unable to stop Josh Dobbs at the end of the game.
19. Washington Commanders (4-5)
A win over the Patriots improved the Washington Commanders to 4-5. They're not out of the race yet but made it much tougher on themselves when they traded away Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Perhaps they can now use the day two picks they landed to hope for players who can replace Montez Sweat and Chase Young.