2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Browns back in the top 10
The Cleveland Browns look dangerous again now that Deshaun Watson is healthy and they're climbing up the 2023 NFL Power Rankings entering Week 10
By Randy Gurzi
18. New York Jets (4-4)
Even with Aaron Rodgers out due to an Achilles injury, there's not a single New York Jets game that goes by where we don't see him. There are those who believe he will be back if New York makes the playoffs. While it's true they have a good enough defense to make a run, their offense is simply too inconsistent. Plus...there's no way he would be ready after four months from such a major injury.
17. Los Angeles Chargers (4-4)
The L.A. Chargers needed a win in a huge way this week and found a way to get that against the Jest on Monday Night Football. They're now 4-4 but they don't feel like a team anyone can believe in. Justin Herbert can make just about any throw but for some reason, this offense stalls out often and they seem to struggle with injuries throughout every season.
16. Houston Texans (4-4)
C.J. Stroud absolutely went off in Week 9 with 470 yards and five touchdowns. The Ohio State product has easily been the best rookie this season and has the Texans ahead of schedule after eight games.
15. Minnesota Vikings (5-4)
Josh Dobbs was thrust into action after Jaren Hall was injured and somehow led the Vikings to a comeback win. The former Cleveland backup continues to make the most of every opportunity he gets and it’s hard not to root for him.
14. New Orleans Saints (5-4)
Derek Carr has been fine but the Saints are surely benefiting from playing in an awful division. They’re likely making the playoffs by default.
13. Buffalo Bills (5-4)
Buffalo has the talent to be one of the best in the NFL but they’re also very inconsistent. Josh Allen has thrown far too many interceptions and it’s been very costly. They’re not in terrible shape at 5-4 but they’re also not in great shape either.