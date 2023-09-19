2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Browns nose dive, Cowboys dominate again
• Browns fall apart in loss to Steelers
• Baker Mayfield off to a hot start
• Dallas Cowboys might be for real
By Randy Gurzi
16. Cleveland Browns (1-1)
Week 2 was awful for the Cleveland Browns. Not only did they lose to the Steelers but Nick Chubb was lost for the season due to a devastating knee injury. While their defense did all they could to keep them in the game, Cleveland's offense was simply abysmal. They gave up 14 points on a pick-six and fumble which wound up costing them a chance at going 2-0 for the first time since 1993.
15. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)
The Pittsburgh Steelers leapfrog the Browns but only barely. Their defense is better since they record more turnovers but their offense is less explosive. The one edge, however, is their offense hasn't left a ton of plays on the field or given up two touchdowns to the opposing defense in the same game.
14. Green Bay Packers (1-1)
The Green Bay Packers had 24 points in the second and third quarters this weekend but couldn't score in the first or fourth. That proved to be too much for them to overcome as the Atlanta Falcons dropped 13 in the final quarter to steal a win, 25-24.
Jordan Love had three touchdown passes and still looks the part but the offense got too conservative at the end. That will have to change if they want to make a run.
13. Atlanta Falcons (2-0)
Hardly anyone saw the NFC South being so impressive early on. Even fewer saw the Atlanta Falcons winning their first two games. This past weekend, they dropped 13 points in the final 15 minutes and won 25-24 thanks to a game-winner from Youngoe Koo.