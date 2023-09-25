2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Browns defense dominates, Dolphins explode on offense
• The Chicago Bears are really bad
• Miami has an unfair offense
• Myles Garrett explodes for the Cleveland browns
By Randy Gurzi
28. Cincinnati Bengals
Plays on Monday Night Football against Los Angeles Rams
The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a slow start and it could get even worse this week. They're facing the L.A. Rams, who look much better than they did in 2022. And on top of that, Joe Burrow isn't guaranteed to start with his calf giving him issues again. If he's out, they're likely to fall to 0-3 which could be too big of a hole to climb out of.
27. New York Jets
After their surprising win in Week 1 over the Bills, the New York Jets have been trending in the wrong direction. They lost to Dallas in a blowout and now fell 15-10 to the Patriots. There were rumors that Aaron Rodgers was going to try and come back for a playoff run but there's probably no need to push it.
26. Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud had his best game as a pro as he led the Houston Texans to their first win of the season. He was 20-of-30 with 280 yards and two touchdowns. It's still surprising that anyone questioned Houston taking him at No. 2 — even though the real question always should have been why he didn't go No. 1 overall. DeMeco Ryans still has a lot of work to do but it seems he has his quarterback, which is a huge first step.
25. New York Giants
A win in Week 2 gave the New York Giants some hope but then they faced the 49ers on Thursday Night Football. The Niners won easily 30-12 and the Giants are now 1-2 and trying to find the mojo they had in 2022.