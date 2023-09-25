2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Browns defense dominates, Dolphins explode on offense
• The Chicago Bears are really bad
• Miami has an unfair offense
• Myles Garrett explodes for the Cleveland browns
By Randy Gurzi
24. Tennessee Titans
Mike Vrabel has constantly found ways to keep the Tennessee Titans relevant but he might finally be running out of luck. Tennessee lost seven in a row last year after starting 7-3. Now, they're 1-2 and just lost 27-3 to the Browns. The one thing that keeps them alive is the fact that the AFC South isn't great but they have a lot of issues to correct.
23. Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals secured a huge upset over the Dallas Cowboys, who they have actually owned for several years now. Cleveland fans should be happy to see Josh Dobbs doing well but this win doesn't mean they don't still have the most awkward head coach in the game.
22. Las Vegas Raiders
Jimmy Garoppolo hasn't been the answer for the Las Vegas Raiders and he really struggled on Sunday Night Football. He had multiple interceptions as the Steelers defense picked him apart with ease. Now at 1-2, the Raiders are trending in the wrong direction — but it could be worse. Every other team in their division outside of Kansas City is bad too.
21. Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings have both struggled to finish games this season. So naturally, they went back and forth in the second half and then they both left a lot on the field in the final minutes. In the end, the Chargers won by four. The question now is what they can do going forward.