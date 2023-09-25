2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Browns defense dominates, Dolphins explode on offense
• The Chicago Bears are really bad
• Miami has an unfair offense
• Myles Garrett explodes for the Cleveland browns
By Randy Gurzi
20. Jacksonville Jaguars
This was supposed to be the season Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars really took off. Instead, they've been flat on offense and struggled to put points on the board. They now sit at 1-2 following a 20-point loss to the Texans. They're now tied with the Texans and Titans who are all looking up at the Indianapolis Colts.
19. New England Patriots
After two close losses to solid teams, the New England Patriots got their first win of the season in a rather boring 15-10 game against the New York Jets. They face the Dallas Cowboys next week and that could be a better game than expected, now that Dallas showed their defense can be hurt.
18. Indianapolis Colts
One of the surprise teams through three weeks has to be the Indianapolis Colts. They were 1-1 with a win over Houston and a loss to the Jaguars, so there wasn't much to make of them. But then in Week 3, they shocked the Baltimore Ravens with an overtime win. And they did so without starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was replaced by Gardner Minshew.
17. Atlanta Falcons
It was actually a surprise to see the Atlanta Falcons enter this game 2-0 but they finally suffered their first loss. They're banking heavily on the ground game carrying them but saw how bad things can be when a run-first team can't run. Detroit held them to 44 yards on 20 carries and won 20-6.