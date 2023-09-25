2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Browns defense dominates, Dolphins explode on offense
• The Chicago Bears are really bad
• Miami has an unfair offense
• Myles Garrett explodes for the Cleveland browns
By Randy Gurzi
16. Seattle Seahawks
Seattle ended up needing 15 points in the final quarter to hold off the Panthers but they still got the win and are now 2-1. Kenneth Walker continues to play well and had two touchdowns while the defense sacked Andy Dalton three times. They do still have areas to improve, especially when it comes to pass defense since they gave up 361 yards and two touchdowns to Dalton.
15. Washington Commanders
The hot start for the Washington Commanders came to a screeching halt this weekend as the Buffalo Bills knocked them off 38-10. They're still in great shape but this is the kind of loss that can send a team into a tailspin if they're not careful.
14. Los Angeles Rams
Plays on Monday Night Football against Cincinnati Bengals
It's a rematch of Super Bowl LVI as the Los Angeles Rams head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. The Rams are 1-1 but have been vastly improved upon their 2022 performance. They could also have a huge advantage with Joe Burrow struggling with his calf injury. If he's out, the Rams would become huge favorites to go 2-1.
13. New Orleans Saints
A 17-0 lead wasn't enough for the New Orleans Saints, who fell 18-17 to the Green Bay Packers. They had a chance to win at the end but rookie Blake Gruppe missed a 46-yard field goal. Making matters worse, they lost Derek Carr to a shoulder injury which could be an issue going forward.