2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Browns defense dominates, Dolphins explode on offense
• The Chicago Bears are really bad
• Miami has an unfair offense
• Myles Garrett explodes for the Cleveland browns
By Randy Gurzi
12. Green Bay Packers
18 points in the fourth quarter proved to be all the Green Bay Packers needed. They fought back from a 17-0 deficit and won thanks to two touchdowns in the final quarter from Jordan Love. They're now 2-1 and are in contention to be the best team in the NFC North. And Love just won his first start in Lambeau, which is something.
11. Pittsburgh Steelers
After a rough start to the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers put together back-to-back wins in prime time. They don't have the most impressive roster on offense but their defense is absolutely insane. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith pretty much camp out in the opposing backfield and help force a ton of turnovers.
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Plays on Monday Night Football against Philadelphia Eagles
So far, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have looked solid. They're 2-0 and have wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. The problem is, neither of those teams has a win yet. Now, we can see what they're really made of with the Philadelphia Eagles heading to town for the first of two Monday Night Football games.
A win would silence a lot of the critics and could really help Baker Mayfield make the most of his latest opportunity.
9. Baltimore Ravens
The only thing that could have made Cleveland's win better would have been to see the Baltimore Ravens lose to the Colts. Somehow, that happened as Justin Tucker missed a 61-yard field goal by only a few feet and the game went to overtime. Indy pulled it off and the Browns are again tied for the division lead with these two teams squaring off in Week 4.