2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Browns defense dominates, Dolphins explode on offense
• The Chicago Bears are really bad
• Miami has an unfair offense
• Myles Garrett explodes for the Cleveland browns
By Randy Gurzi
4. Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs held their breath for a bit when Patrick Mahomes was injured in Week 3 but he appears to be fine. That's good news for them because he's easily the best QB in the game right now and just led the Chiefs to a 41-10 win over Chicago.
3. Philadelphia Eagles
Plays on Monday Night Football against Tampa Bay Buccaneers
With the Dallas Cowboys laying an egg against the Cardinals, the Philadelphia Eagles have a shot to take control of the NFC East. They face off against the Tampa Bay Bucs on Monday Night Football and have a shot at staying undefeated while knocking off one of the other remaining undefeated teams. Philly has been solid but they've also struggled to close teams out, and this could be an opportunity for them to make a statement.
2. San Francisco 49ers
It's not often a team wins easily and still drops a spot in NFL Power Rankings but that's what happens here. The San Francisco 49ers are now 3-0 and still the top team in the NFC but it was hard to keep them ahead of the Dolphins after they dropped 70 points on the Broncos.
Even so, this is a team with very few holes esepcially now that Brock Purdy has appeared to take another step as a quarterback. They will continue to get picked on for whiffing on Trey Lance but they've done such a good job building this team that they can afford to rebound despite such a miss.
1. Miami Dolphins
There's no team in the AFC playing as well as the Miami Dolphins right now. They had another huge win in Week 3, blowing out the Denver Broncos to move to 3-0 on the season. The one concern with this team has to be the health of Tua Tagovailoa, who has dealt with far too many concussions in his career — and they were one of the best teams last year before he was lost. No one is wishing that on him — nor should they — but many of us hold our breath whenever he takes a hit.