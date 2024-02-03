2024 Browns mock draft: Small school running back could be hidden gem
The Cleveland Browns look for a small-school stud in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Round 3, pick 86: Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
Back on the clock in Round 3, the Browns turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball. With Jordan Elliott, Maurice Hurst, and Shelby Harris all entering free agency, it feels highly likely Cleveland will need to add some depth at defensive tackle. That works out well for them with Braden Fiske from Florida State still on the board.
Fiske is listed at 6-foot-5 and 297 pounds, making him an ideal fit next to Dalvin Tomlinson. He's been known as a run-stuffer for the Seminoles but actually has a very impressive pass-rush win rate. He's even versatile enough to play on the edge in certain packages which could help the Browns when they're in the red zone.
For the first four seasons of his collegiate career, Fiske was at Western Michigan and while he put up impressive numbers, scouts wanted to see him compete against elite talent. He did that in 2023 when he moved to FSU and finished with 43 tackles and six sacks.
Browns Round 5, pick 138: Kimani Vidal, RB, Troy
Next up for the Browns is their first of two selection in Round 5 which they use on Troy running back Kimani Vidal. Far from a household name, Vidal improved each year he was with the Trojans and went off for 1,661 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground this season.
He's just 5-foot-8 but has the size at 215 pounds to handle the load at the NFL level. He accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl which could help improve his stock, especially if he proves he can win against players from power conferences. For the Browns, he would compete with Jerome Ford for the No. 2 spot and might be able to get time on the field quickly. Especially if Nick Chubb isn't fully healthy by Week 1.