The 3 best and 2 worst Browns draft picks since 2018
• The Browns won with Martin Emerson
• Kicking is more than the sound the ball makes
• Nick Chubb remains the best from 2018
By Randy Gurzi
Browns worst pick: Anthony Schwartz, 91st overall in 2021
In 2020, the Browns won 11 games and even knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. They then suffered a defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, which was an extremely frustrating loss.
Cleveland easily could have secured a win there, since Kansas City was without Patrick Mahomes in the second half. A concussion in the second quarter meant they were taking on Chad Henne and despite a 19-3 deficit, they had everything pointing in their favor.
The problem was, their offense was simply too slow. Without a wide receiver that could stretch the field, they killed the majority of the clock in the second half on short plays — including an 18-play drive that took 8:17 to make it a 22-17 score.
From there, Kansas City played keep away and it worked.
Determined to keep that from happening again, general manager Andrew Berry used the 91st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Anthony Schwartz from Auburn. An absolute burner, Schwartz was raw but he was promising. He even started with a bang, going for 69 yards in his debut against the Chiefs.
Since then, he's been a liability. In Week 2 of his sophomore campaign, he slowed down on a route that resulted in an interception and ended with Baker Mayfield suffering a shoulder injury. He's also struggled with drops and durability throughout his first two seasons in the league.
Schwartz is only still on the roster due to his speed but that isn't likely to save him this year.