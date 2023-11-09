3 Big storylines when the Browns travel to Baltimore in Week 10
• Browns O-line is banged up
• Can Lamar Jackson be neutralized?
• Watson must continue to ascend
2. Can the Browns' defense neutralize Lamar Jackson?
Last Sunday the Cleveland defense put on a historical performance for the ages and limited Arizona to just 58 total yards of offense.
Unfortunately, Lamar Jackson isn't Clayton Tune, so the question is whether or not the Browns' defense can step up to the task and do their best to neutralize Lamar Jackson.
Easier said that done, but it is doable.
The Browns boast arguably the best defense in the NFL and will look to build off their seven-sack, three-turnover performance from last week to rattle Jackson and the Ravens.
If the defensive line, led by Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Garrett can bring Jackson down seven times, then the chances of winning this game go up significantly.
In the Week 4 encounter, Jackson completed 15-of-19 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 27 yards and two more scores.
As DPD's own Casey Kinnamon said in his three vital keys to ensure a victory piece, the Browns must get Jackson and this Baltimore offense off the field on third down. The longer Jackson is on the field, the more likely it is for him to hurt you.
Jackson will get his regardless, but Cleveland must force him to make a mistake or two. If they can either pick Jackson off or get to him and strip the ball away, that could give the offense great field position.
Garrett has played arguably the best football of his career this season and that is due in large part to the band of brothers he has alongside him. Dalvin Tomlinson, Za'Darius Smith, Shelby Harris, and Mo Hurst among others have all had their play enhanced because of Garrett and vice versa.
If the defense steps up to the plate for the second week in a row and can neutralize Jackson, the gap in the AFC North will shorten.