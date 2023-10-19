3 Big storylines to watch when the Browns travel to Indianapolis in Week 7
• Offensive lineman turning it around
• Starting quarterback isn't an issue
• The defense could have a massive day
1. Defense could be in line for a big day, again
The Cleveland Browns boast the absolute best defense in the NFL and that is not up for debate. To add onto that, Jim Schwartz was the best offseason acquisition in the NFL bar none. This defense went from putrid to Freddy Krueger levels of nightmare scares for opposing offenses.
Here is some statistical evidence as to why Cleveland has the best defense in the NFL right now and is on par with some of the best in league history. All three of these stats are league-best, so keep that in mind.
This unit has allowed 52 first downs, 23.1% on opponent third-down conversions, and has given up just 1,002 yards, a feat that hasn't been accomplished in over 50 years. If that doesn't get your gears grinding, I don't know what will.
Last week on the Faithful Dogs Podcast, I said that Brock Purdy was a top-five quarterback in the NFL. Well, the Browns' defense made Purdy look pedestrian and was able to pressure him on 19-of-36 drop-back attempts. That speaks to scary levels.
Gardner Minshew will start the remainder of the season after rookie Anthony Richardson was said to be having shoulder surgery, abruptly ending his inaugural campaign in the NFL. He is a solid backup quarterback, but he isn't as good as Purdy, nor does he play under Shannahan.
The defensive line, led by Myles Garrett, who has a new cast of teammates to get wicked with, should have a big day against Minshew. Last week, they sacked Purdy three times. This week, you should bet the over if the total is 5.5.
There are playmakers all over this defensive unit. The defensive line and secondary are playing complimentary football, which allows the linebackers to do their job to the fullest effect, led by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
We can sit here for hours highlighting each and every member of the defense, but JOK deserves a lot of credit. With how Schwartz runs his defense, he allows guys like Owusu-Koramoah to evolve into the weapon the Browns drafted him to be.
With no disrespect to them, but the Colts are certainly not the 49ers in terms of offensive weapons, which plays right into the hands of Schwartz and arguably the best cast of defensive players he's ever coached.
This is a game the Browns should win, regardless of who is under center, due in large part to how good this defense is.